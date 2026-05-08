This ‘Llover’ boy is ready and excited for his IBF title eliminator vs Angeletti

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Filipino bantamweight prospect Kenneth Llover vowed to be ready against fellow undefeated foe Michael Angeletti for their International Boxing Federation (IBF) title eliminator on June 6 at the Aichi Sky Expo in Japan.

Llover, who is currently training in Alfonso, Cavite said he is nearing his top shape with still roughly a month left before that bout which will grant the winner a chance to challenge Jose Salas Reyes for the IBF strap.

“Ang masasabi ko po sa kundisyon ko is kaunti na lang po talaga. Kaunti na lang po yung aayusin, yung kulang then ready to war na po sa June 6,” said Llover during a press conference on Thursday, May 7.

Undefeated through 17 bouts with 12 knockouts, the 23-year-old Llover is expected to face the toughest test yet of his budding career against Angeletti.

The 29-year-old American is also carrying a perfect 14-0 record with eight KOs and is two inches taller than Llover.

“Ang masasabi ko lang po sa makakalaban ko ay maganda laban po talaga ito kasi parehas kami undefeated,” added the pride of General Trias, Cavite.

“Pero sa mga experience naman po sa mga laban. Ako po ay subok naman na po ako sa mga undefeated so try ko po sa kanya kung makakalusot po ba kami,” he added.

Promoter and Filipino boxing great Gerry Penalosa, on the other hand, expressed confidence in the fight while praising Llover’s mindset towards the fight.

“He doesn’t mind if he’s got a tough opponent. That’s what I love about him. He has full confidence in himself and his skills,” said Penalosa.

Llover’s team is set to fly in Japan on June 30 for the final stretch of his preparations.