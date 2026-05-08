Scribes to honor top PVL, S. Turf’s players

Volleyball’s best will be given the spotlight as top performers from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and Spikers’ Turf will be honored in the 2nd Pilipinas Live PVL Press Corps Awards Night slated on May 30, Saturday.

Happening at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in the heart of Cubao, print and online scribes covering the leagues organized by Sports Vision will recognize players, coaches, teams, and executives who have shown the way in the recent PVL and Spikers’ Turf seasons.

New trophy designs made by Mark Ron Castañeda mark a new era for the annual awards night, also supported by Immuni+, with major awardees set to receive an Oscars-esque trophy featuring a figure in spiking motion to represent the athletic prowess and skill they have displayed in the game of volleyball.

Meanwhile, special awardees will be honored with a trophy flanked by a golden ball, recognizing their invaluable performance and contribution to their team’s success.

Season MVPs for both the PVL and Spikers’ Turf highlight the formal awards rite.

Members of the Mythical Team will also be feted alongside top honors like Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.

The most heart-stopping match of the season will be recognized with the Pilipinas Live Game of the Year Award.

Other citations include Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year Award, Miss Quality Minutes, Most Improved Player, and the Fair Play Award.

A Star of the Night recognition will also be awarded for the best-dressed awardee.

Members of the Alas Pilipinas beach volleyball team will also get their spotlight with a special recognition for their historic gold medal at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok.

The annual awards night is expected to draw in the best of the best in professional volleyball from players, teams, officials, and league executives.