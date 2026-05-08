With history and redemption as rewards, La Salle will go for clincher vs NU

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Games Saturday

(SM Mall of Asia Arena)

11 a.m. – Men’s Awarding Ceremony

12 p.m. – NU vs FEU (Men’s Finals)

4 p.m. – Women’s Awarding Ceremony

5 p.m. – NU vs DLSU (Women’s Finals)

A dream title-win for Angel Canino, a redemption for coach Ramil de Jesus and a place in history for La Salle.

With those as rewards, expect the La Salle Lady Spikers to go for the clincher against the reigning champions National University Lady Bulldogs in Game 2 of their UAAP Season 88 Volleyball Finals Saturday, May 9, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City,

The biggest moment in the lives of Canino and the rest of the Lady Spikers begin at 5 p.m. with the Taft-based squad putting everything on the line in its bid for retribution and a change to exorcise the ghost of 2014 Finals heartbreak that caused too much pain for De Jesus and company.

History and momentum is on La Salle’s side since the last four championship series or since 2022 have ended in sweeps.

For Canino, their mighty 14-game sweep of the double-round elims would amount to nothing or go down the drain if they allow this golden chance to slip away from the hands.

If the Lady Spikers would make it this time, they will become the first in the rich La Salle volleyball history to score a perfect season.

They have won three-straight – Seasons 73 to 75 – in their previous 12 championships but nothing beats completing a “Sweet 16” in the Final Four era.

And this could be the sweetest of them all as they will achieve it against the very same team that beat them in the finals the past two seasons.

“Sinasabi ko sa kanila ayoko na maulit iyon… sabi ko lang sa kanila eto na ‘yong pagkakataon na makabalik kami at makaharap ang NU, kaya kailangan paghandaan lang namin,” said de Jesus. “Sinasabe ko lang sa kanila ‘di lahat nabibigyan ng opportunity makarating ng Finals.”

Also chasing for a piece of history is NU’s men’s team which hopes to extend its reign to six years when it collides with Far Eastern University at 12 noon.

Like the Lady Spikers, the Bulldogs also took Game 1 of their own best-of-three title series.

And like in the opener, a massive crowd – both from La Salle and NU – is expected to show up and witness either the coronation or extension of the series.

But don’t ask Canino about it.

Right after winning their first game, Canino had made it known to everyone about their title aspirations – clear as crystal.

Apart from Canino, also expected to spew fire for La Salle are Shane Reterta, Amie Provido, Shevana Laput and Eshana Nunag – all played key roles in the team’s 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 win in Game 1.

But NU, of course, is not going to raise the white flag without giving a fight. That task rests on the shoulders Vange Alinsug, Lams Lamina, Shaira Jardio, and Arah Panique.

Top Rookie of the Year contender Sam Cantada hopes to make amend after a so-so showing the last time after being held to just two points.

Out to power the Bulldogs to another championship are Alas Pilipinas stars Buds Buddin, Leo Ordiales, and Jade Disquitado.

For the Tamaraws to prevail, Dryx Saavedra and Mikko Espartero should play extraordinarily in hopes of inspiring their teammates to deliver significant numbers as well.