Alex Eala rises to career-high No. 31 in WTA rankings

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The tennis world is officially on notice on Alex Eala’s startling rise in the WTA rankings.

The 20-year-old Filipina sensation surged to a career-high No. 31 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, soaring 16 spots from No. 47 after a statement run at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Her previous career-best was at No. 40 achieved early this month.

Eala has been making significant strides in her career. In Dubai, she powered her way to the quarterfinals, with her biggest triumph coming in the Round of 32 after stunning world No. 6 Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

She eventually lost to world No. 4 and former doubles partner Coco Gauff.

Before Dubai, Eala displayed her fine form at the Abu Dhabi Open, reaching the quarters of the WTA 500 event. She then battled through the Qatar Open before bowing out early — a brief pause in what has become a relentless climb.

Now comes the real test.

Eala is expected to see action in Indian Wells — a WTA 1000 tournament — slated on March 4 to 15 in the United States where an elite cast is going to see action.

There, Eala is likely to face one of the Top 10 players in the world.

Expected to see action are defending champion and world No. 8 Mirra Andreeva, reigning No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Elena Rybakina, No. 4 Gauff, No. 5 Jessica Pegula, No. 6 Amanda Anisinova, No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, No. 9 Elina Svitolina and No. 10 Victoria Mboko.

Also in the mix are 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian of Filipino descent.

After Indian Wells, she heads straight to the Miami Open on March 17 to 29 — another WTA 1000 event loaded with an elite field.

For Eala, it’s another heavyweight challenge — and another golden opportunity to shake up the WTA rankings.