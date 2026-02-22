UST completes historic event sweep

University of Santo Tomas made history in the UAAP sand court.

The Tiger Sands completed an event sweep in UAAP Season 88, capturing both the high school girls’ and boys’ titles.

In the girls’ division, the duo of Cheng Dadang and Angelica Del Mar denied Adamson University a breakthrough championship with a thrilling 24-22, 12-21, 15-13 victory.

On the boys’ side, JP Apidian and Karl Escobar secured a tournament sweep after defeating National University Nazareth School standouts Kian Tan and Ethan Jadraque, 22-20, 21-18, Sunday at SM Sands by the Bay.

UST had already stamped its dominance in the sand last November, when the men’s pair of Alche Gupiteo and Dom Gabito and the women’s tandem of Sofiah Pagara and Khy Progella clinched the collegiate titles.

“Kung may dapat pasalamatan dito, yung IPEA, sila Fr. Rodel (Cansancio), Sir Rod (Sambuang), at Ma’am Gigi (Camus). Kung ano yung binigay ko sa kanila, binibigay nila sa amin,” said Tiger Sands head coach John Paul Doloiras. “Hindi lang sila nakikita pero yung support system nandun talaga.

“Sobrang mahal ko rin yung mga bata at mas madami yung oras ko para sa kanila kaysa para sa pamilya ko. Ngayon, babawi na ako sa pamilya ko. Kailangan mo talagang ibigay yung lahat. Yun yung factors kaya nananalo kami ngayon,” he continued, as this is the first time a school won all four divisions of the event.

Using their court smarts, Dadang and Del Mar overcame a fierce fightback from the Baby Falcons’ Meagan Pineda and Ella Gonzalvo, who erased a five-point deficit in the third set to threaten a comeback.

Adamson rallied from a 1-6 hole to tie the deciding frame at 11-all. But Dadang and Del Mar leaned on their experience and composure in crunch time to deliver UST its second girls’ title since beach volleyball became an official UAAP event in Season 86 (2024).

The Tiger Sands girls’ team completed a perfect nine-match sweep.

“Ngayon, talagang pinakita nila yung puso ng pagiging champion. Dun sa latter part, talagang nahirapan kami. Pinagtrabahuan talaga ng players. Kahit yung favor nasa kalaban, tiyinaga nila, inisa-isa nila hanggang sa nakuha nila yung panalo,” Doloiras said.

Dadang, who served as the third player when Progella and Cameron Grace Villaluz steered UST to the crown two years ago, was named Season 88 MVP.

“Para po sa akin, maganda yung naging experience last year kasi hindi pa kami buo noon. Nahirapan kami last year at mas naging composed at tumatag yung partnership namin,” said the 17-year-old native of Cagayan de Oro.

In the boys’ division, Karl Escobar — who began the tournament as UST’s third player — also took home MVP honors.

“Naka-dorm talaga ako sa beach volleyball. May mga player kami na pang-beach volleyball pero hindi ko inexpect na mala-lineup ako,” said the 18-year-old spiker, who is also part of the Junior Golden Spikers. “I just did my best to prove that I deserve that spot. Nag-mindset ako kung ano yung tinrabaho ko from the day na pinili ako.

“Ang saya sa feeling na nakabawi ako dito sa beach volleyball. Sobrang gaan sa loob na nakabawi ako,” he added, referring to UST’s inability to defend its indoor crown last December.

It was still the best finish for Adamson’s Baby Falcons, who also placed second to the Tiger Sands when high school beach volleyball was still a demonstration sport.

Adamson earlier dethroned National University Nazareth School in the Final Four, as Pineda and Gonzalvo repeated over Faith Mangyao and Julia Candelario, 21-12, 21-14.

Mangyao and Candelario salvaged third place after defeating Far Eastern University-Diliman duo Franz Premaylon and Alexa Amana, 21-18, 21-14.

UST, meanwhile, swept FEU-D, 21-5, 21-15, in the other semifinal matchup.

In the boys’ division, the University of the East secured the bronze medal after Mharl Dullete and Emman Marcelino edged Adamson’s Brice Malinao and JM Bernabe, 17-21, 24-22, 15-13.

It marked the Recto-based school’s best finish in beach volleyball since Abigail Escandor and Gigi Alanguilan captured silver in UAAP Season 72 (2008).

In the Final Four, NUNS defeated UE, 21-15, 21-13, while UST disposed of Adamson, 21-13, 21-15.

Prince Jimenez of UP Integrated School was named the boys’ Rookie of the Year.