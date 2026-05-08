Remulla claims Zaldy Co staying in french luxury pad amid asylum petition

Former Ako-Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co is reportedly residing in a lavish property in France while pursuing political asylum, according to Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Remulla disclosed that Co is staying in a 10-bedroom residence along the prestigious Champs-Élysées, near a Christian Dior boutique.

The property is estimated to be worth around 200 million euros, underscoring the opulence of Co’s current lifestyle abroad.

“May bahay sa Champs-Élysées, 10 bedrooms, malapit sa Dior. Probably worth 200 million. Doon siya nakatira ngayon,” Remulla said during a forum in Manila.

Co filed his asylum application in France last week. Under international rules, asylum can only be sought in one country, meaning Co cannot reapply elsewhere if his French petition is denied.

Meanwhile, the Philippine government is pressing for an Interpol red notice to compel Co’s return and face charges linked to the flood control controversy.

Remulla admitted that the request has yet to be granted, citing delays in France’s review process.

Co was previously intercepted at the Czech-German border and detained in Prague for presenting an expired Philippine passport, but was released after 72 hours.

Despite setbacks, Remulla expressed confidence that the government will eventually secure Co’s return. (Martin Sadongdong)