SportsTennis

Italian Open: Eala gets back at Chinese foe

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Alex Eala strikes back at Xinyu Wang to barge into Italian Open third round. (WTA)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala maintained her fine form and scored a vengeful win pver China’s Xinyu Wang, 6-4, 6-3, to advance to Round of 32 of the WTA 1000 Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d’Italia) in Rome Friday, May 8.

Down 0-3 in the opening frame, the 20-year-old shifted to a higher gear and delivered strong hits to halt Wang’s dominance and snatch the set. That counter continued in the second where the Filipina recovered anew from a 2-3 deficit before storming past her Chinese foe.

Aside from securing her spot in Last 32, Eala, currently WTA No. 42, exacted her revenge on No. 33 Wang after dealing her a semifinal loss in the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand last January.

But Eala’s victory arranged her a daunting assignment in the following round where she takes on either Greece’s Maria Sakkari or world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

And if Rybakina prevails over Sakkari, Eala plunges to her third contest where she tangles with a No. 2 player – she battled two bets in the past in the likes of current No. 3 Polish Iga Swiatek and No. 4 American Coco Gauff.

Eala’s recent triumph also sort of boosted her morale after several quick exits in her previous competitions, including her first-round loss to Belgian Elise Mertens, 2-6, 1-6, at WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open in Spain.

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