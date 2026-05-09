Look: There’s now a 50 percent chance of ‘Manila Clasico’ in QF. Here’s how it can happen

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Following the outcome of the Friday twinbill at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, the previous 32 possible scenarios have now been narrowed down to just eight with Ginebra and Magnolia now getting a 50 percent chance of meeting in the quarterfinals.

Meralco blasted Terrafirma, 113-69, while Rain or Shine outgunned Titan Ultra, 142-131 to seal their respective places in the Top 4.

As it stands, the Elasto Painters are now at the second spot with a 9-3 record behind the top seed NLEX Road Warriors (10-2) and half a game ahead against the Bolts and the Ginebra Kings (8-3).

Magnolia, on the other hand, is on a four-way tie with TNT, San Miguel and Phoenix with similar 6-5 slates.

SMB and Phoenix play each other in the penultimate play date while Magnolia takes on Meralco and Ginebra locks horns with TNT in the last day of eliminations.

So how will the Manila Classico happen? There are four ways according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

PHX, MER, GIN WIN

In this scenario, Ginebra, ROS and Meralco will forge a three-way deadlock with similar 9-3 records. Due to superior quotient, the Bolts will take the second seed, the Kings on the third and the Elasto Painters on the fourth spot.

Magnolia, TNT and SMB, on the other hand, will have similar 6-6 slates with the Hotshots taking the sixth spot with superior quotient.

No. 3 Ginebra then takes on No. 6 Magnolia.

PHX, MAG, TNT WIN

Meralco and Ginebra will end up tied with similar 8-4 slates but the Bolts will take the third spot and the Kings the fourth by virtue of the winner over the other rule.

Magnolia, meanwhile, will be caught on a three-way tie with TNT and Phoenix with similar 7-5 cards. The Hotshots once again will take the fifth spot due to superior quotient.

No. 4 Ginebra then plays No. 5 Magnolia.

SMB, MER, GIN WIN

Like in the first scenario, Ginebra will be in tie with ROS and Meralco with 9-3 records but the Kings will take the third seed.

The difference is Magnolia this time will be in a deadlock with TNT and Phoenix, instead of SMB. Similarly, however, the Hotshots will take the sixth spot with superior quotient.

No. 3 Ginebra then faces up against No. 6 Magnolia.

SMB, MAG, TNT WIN

Like the second scenario, Meralco will be tied with Ginebra with an 8-4 record but the Kings will be the one dropping to No. 4.

The difference, however, this time is Magnolia now getting in a three-way tie with TNT and SMB with 7-5 records. Of course, the Hotshots will still take the fifth seed behind their superior quotient.

No. 4 Ginebra then tangles with No. 5 Magnolia.