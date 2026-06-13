Napolcom officer nabbed for gun threat in QC

A National Police Commission (Napolcom) officer was arrested in Quezon City after allegedly brandishing a firearm and threatening a Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) driver following a minor road crash along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Friday, June 12.

The incident began with a vehicular collision between the suspect and the TNVS driver, which escalated into a heated confrontation.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio identified the suspect as alias “Jaime,” a 58-year-old Police Inspector III of Napolcom and resident of Project 6, Quezon City. He was arrested at around 11:25 p.m. in Barangay Ugong Norte.

Police reported that an MMDA traffic enforcer initially intervened and instructed both parties to move to Robinsons Galleria to clear the roadway. However, the argument reignited upon arrival.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly drew his firearm, tucked it briefly into his shorts, and later pointed it downward while issuing threats against the driver.

Alarmed, the TNVS driver sought police assistance, prompting personnel from Eastwood Police Station 12 to respond and arrest the suspect at the scene.

Recovered from the suspect were a Napolocom-issued 9mm pistol, a magazine, 15 live rounds of ammunition, a Property Acknowledgment Receipt, and a Letter Order from Napolcom.

Authorities added that the suspect was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident. Charges of grave threat will be filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. (Trixee Rosel)