Letran’s Nitura, San Beda’s Book take NCAA POW honors

The NCAA Season 101 volleyball tournament has entered the third phase of its preliminary round, and Letran remains the only undefeated team in the women’s division.

Much of the Lady Knights’ success this week stemmed from the consistent play of veteran Judiel Nitura.

Letran outlasted Emilio Aguinaldo College last February 27, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-27, 15-13, to stay unbeaten in Group B with a 10-0 record.

Front and center in that victory was Nitura, who finished with 21 points built on 20 attacks.

Her stellar performance helped secure the Lady Knights’ twice-to-beat advantage, and her commendable outing against EAC earned her the Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Player of the Week honor for the period of February 24 to March 1, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Nitura edged out Mapua’s Raissa Ricablanca, San Beda University’s Janelle Bachar, and San Sebastian College’s Juna May Gonzales for the weekly award co-presented by Discovery Suites and Buffalo Wings N’ Things.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, Axel Van Book of San Beda earned the same citation after steering the Red Spikers to two wins during the week.

Book tallied 23 points on 18 attacks, four blocks, and an ace in San Beda’s 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Lyceum of the Philippines University last February 25. He followed it up with a 31-point explosion, along with 17 receptions, in the Red Spikers’ 25-13, 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory over EAC last March 1.

Behind Book’s efforts, San Beda now holds an identical 7-4 record with the Generals in Group B.

Book outshone Mapua’s Arjay Ramos and Barbie San Andres, College of Saint Benilde’s Rocky Motol, and EAC’s Frelwin Taculog and Ruther Abor for the weekly honor.