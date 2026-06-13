Rene’s mom: Apology is not enough

‘Di madala sa apologies’: Rene’s mom Rovelyn still airs frustration after Baldwin’s public apology

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Rovelyn Baterbonia, mother of Ateneo rookie Rene Clert “Bobet”, said no amount of apologizing from head coach Tab Baldwin would be enough to ease the pain following the tragic death of her son last Monday, June 8.

On a social media post early Saturday, June 13, the grieving Rovelyn reiterated that she wants nothing but a clear explanation of what really took place before the untimely death of his child Rene, who passed away due to asphyxia by drowning alongside teammate Divine Adili in Ateneo’s team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

“Hindi sapat ang paghingi ng paumanhin para sa pagkamatay ng aking anak. Ang gusto ko lamang ay malaman at maipaliwanag ninyo kung ano talaga ang nangyari,” said Rovelyn in Cebuano.

In a video recorded by Ateneo, Baldwin, 68, admitted his mistake as a coach and friend of the two players.

“I failed as a player,” he said.

Rovelyn also pointed out anew the late notice from Ateneo, stressing she only found out about the tragic incident involving her 19-year-old son and 21-year-old Adili on social media.

“Wala man lamang kayong naibigay na malinaw na impormasyon o update kung ano ang tunay na nangyari. Nakita ko na lamang sa social media na namatay na pala ang aking anak,” she continued.

“Ngunit hindi pa ninyo ako direktang kinontak o binigyan ng anumang patunay at paliwanag tungkol sa kanyang pagkamatay,” she added.

Heartbroken and all, Rovelyn flew to Manila on Tuesday, June 9, to see in person her lifeless son in a funeral service organized by Ateneo in Quezon City. There, she and her loved ones had a press conference Wednesday, June 10, as they awaited the official autopsy report.

On Friday morning, June 12, Rene’s remains was flown back to Ateneo de Davao where a wake was held anew until Sunday, June 14.

Currently, thorough investigations are ongoing from different government agencies, including the Philippine Sports Commission-led Sports Stakeholders’ Panel. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have pledged to put the incident under the microscope.