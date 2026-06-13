Smelly, dirty taxi? File a complaint – LTFRB

Passengers don’t have to endure smelly, dirty public utility vehicles—complaints can be filed, and operators risk losing their franchise if they fail to keep units clean.

That’s the reminder from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) after its chairman, Vigor D. Mendoza II, personally filed a case against a taxi operator for running a foul-smelling, untidy cab in Manila.

Mendoza encountered the taxi with license plate AAO 8576 in Intramuros on June 11 and immediately lodged a complaint. For him, dirty and smelly taxis have no place in public transportation, as they not only violate LTFRB rules but also disrespect passengers—the very lifeblood of operators and drivers.

“Operating untidy PUVs does not only violate our rules and regulations, it also disrespects the passengers. We will not allow this so they better comply or lose the authority to operate,” Mendoza warned.

The LTFRB has issued a show cause order (SCO) to the operator, requiring a notarized explanation on why its franchise should not be suspended or revoked.

The taxi must also be presented at the LTFRB Central Office for inspection on June 15, with a hearing set for June 30.

Defiance of the order could lead to a ruling based on available evidence, aside from a ₱5,000 fine.

Passengers are encouraged to report dirty and smelly taxis, jeepneys, buses, UV Express units, and even ride-hailing cars through LTFRB’s social media accounts or Hotline 1342.

“Let us work together not only to keep our roads safe but in ensuring that passenger rights and protection are respected and observed,” Mendoza said. (Aaron Recuenco)