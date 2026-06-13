Dream start for Team USA at World Cup

The United States and Mexico had a dream start to a World Cup on their home soil.

Canada’s first game wasn’t too bad, either.

The Americans put an exclamation point on Friday’s action with a 4-1 win over Paraguay in Inglewood, California, building a 3-0 lead by halftime and matching the biggest U.S. World Cup victory.

Folarin Balogun scored two goals and Giovanni Reyna added another in the final minute as the American team broke its record for goals in a World Cup game. Christian Pulisic was the offensive catalyst in the first half before sitting out the second half for precautionary reasons after getting kicked in the left calf.

Earlier Friday, Canada rallied for a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.

Cyle Larin — who had just entered the game — scored in the 78th minute to tie after the Canadians fought from behind for the majority of the afternoon. Bosnia’s Jovo Lukic scored in the 21st minute with a nifty header off a corner kick, briefly quieting the home crowd.

The World Cup gets into the meat of its schedule starting Saturday — highlighted by an intriguing matchup between Brazil and Morocco. There are at least four games scheduled each day until June 27.

Mexico opened the tournament on Thursday with a dominant 2-0 win over South Africa in front of a boisterous crowd at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium. (AP)