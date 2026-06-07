AFP distances from ‘Maleta Boys’

ANGELES CITY – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Saturday, June 6, drew a clear line between the institution and the so‑called “Maleta Boys,” who referred to themselves as “Marines” or “ex‑Marines” when they testified in a recent Senate hearing on the flood control controversy.

The AFP said such claims risk creating a misleading impression of the military’s involvement in the issue.

AFP Public Affairs Office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad emphasized that the witnesses who appeared in the June 4 Senate proceedings were acting in their private capacities and were no longer in active military service when the alleged incidents occurred.

The AFP further clarified that not all members of the group were former Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) personnel, making the blanket description inaccurate.

“While some reports have collectively described them as ‘Marines’ or ‘ex‑Marines,’ it is important to note that they were no longer in active military service at the time of the acts and allegations being discussed.

These were undertaken in their private capacities and not on behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Trinidad explained.

“It should also be clarified that not all of the individuals concerned are former members of the Philippine Marine Corps. As such, the use of the term ‘Marines’ may unintentionally suggest institutional involvement by the AFP or the Philippine Marine Corps,” he added.

On June 4, the Senate bloc led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano presented 18 individuals claiming to be former Marines to testify before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, alleging that they served as couriers or “bagmen” who transported suitcases of multi‑billion‑peso cash from infrastructure funds to government officials and lawmakers.

Earlier, the PMC confirmed that only three of the 18 men were retired Marines.

The Philippine Navy (PN) also disclosed that the majority of those presented had been dishonorably discharged, while several others retired in good standing.

Four of the witnesses, the PN confirmed, were never part of the Navy or Marines at all. (Martin Sadongdong)