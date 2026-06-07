Chot and Tim on NBA Finals

By TITO S. TALAO

Just hours before Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals Sunday between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and TNT Tropang 5G, tied at one game apiece, Tempo Sports managed to get in touch with TNT coach Chot Reyes and Kings mentor Tim Cone and secure their takes on something else half a globe away: The NBA Finals featuring the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks shocked the Spurs faithful by taking Games 1 and 2 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, 105-95 and 105-104. Though the opener at home was humiliating enough being a coasting win, the latter loss was truly excruciating after their best player, 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama, turned the ball over in the waning seconds and then flubbed the game-winning jumper before the final buzzer.

Having spread the news, New York returns home looking to sweep two home games at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and Thursday (Manila time), which would give the Knicks their first NBA championship since 1973 when they beat LA Lakers 4-1 behind a roster made up of legends Willis Reed, Earl Monroe, Walt Frazier, Dave Debusschere, Bill Bradley and Phil Jackson.

The Spurs, meanwhile, hope to win at least one on the road to drag the best-of-7 series back to San Antonio.

Brgy. Ginebra and TNT, on the other hand, are seeking to break an impasse and go ahead 2-1 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The Kings won Game 1, 102-100, while TNT leveled the series 101-94.

In between team practice, viewing film and strategizing, Coaches Reyes and Cone found time to sneak away from work for a couple of hours to check out the Knicks-Spurs series.

Here’s their brief takes on the ongoing NBA Finals:

COACH CHOT REYES (TNT TROPANG 5G)

I thought Game 2 was ripe for the Spurs taking since (Jalen) Brunson was having a bad shooting night. Unfortunately that Wemby turnover in the end game cost them, not only the game, but maybe the championship. Still, the Spurs are very young, and this is part of their birth pains

COACH TIM CONE (BRGY. GINEBRA)

I watched Game 1 but didn’t see Game 2. I was preparing for our practice for our Game 2 vs TNT. But to be honest, I am very surprised to see the Knicks up 2-0. They are playing amazing basketball. I didn’t think Brunson was going to keep it up with Wemby patrolling the middle. Hats off to them.