Carnapping syndicate busted after GPS signal trace

A GPS signal from a stolen mobile phone proved crucial in dismantling an alleged carnapping syndicate, leading to the arrest of eight suspects, including a minor, in separate operations across Metro Manila and Rizal on Friday, June 5.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) said the breakthrough came after a 20-year-old student reported being robbed of his Honda PCX motorcycle and iPhone 16 Pro Max in Marikina City.

Four masked men riding two motorcycles carried out the crime in the early hours of the morning.

By 10 a.m., investigators traced the stolen phone’s GPS signal to Recomville 2 in Caloocan City.

Coordinating with local police, operatives intercepted a white Hyundai Stargazer where the victim identified one of the suspects.

To confirm ownership, the victim dialed his number, and officers heard the phone ringing inside the suspect’s belt bag, leading to his immediate arrest.

Recovered from the suspect were the stolen phone, a 9mm pistol without a serial number, and ammunition.

Police said the suspect failed to present firearm licenses, resulting in additional charges.

The GPS tracking also led authorities to Lupang Arenda in Taytay, Rizal, where the victim’s stolen motorcycle was recovered and two more suspects, including a minor, were arrested.

Subsequent follow-up operations in Taguig and Pasig netted five more suspects and additional stolen motorcycles, along with another unlicensed firearm.

In total, eight suspects were arrested, and several vehicles believed to be linked to the group’s illegal activities were seized.

The suspects are now detained at the Marikina City Police Station and face charges under the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016 (RA 10883) and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (RA 10591).

Police said the recovered firearms will undergo ballistic examination, while verification of the seized vehicles’ ownership is ongoing. (Richielyn Canlas)