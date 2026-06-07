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3 critical in Batangas family stabbing

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

TANAUAN CITY, Batangas – A shocking stabbing incident unfolded on Saturday night, June 6, when a 30-year-old woman allegedly in distress attacked her two children inside their home in Barangay Pantay Bata.

According to initial police investigation, a neighbor heard cries for help coming from the victims’ residence.

Barangay officials rushed to the scene and discovered the children bloodied but alive, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Their mother had also turned the knife on herself after stabbing her children.

All three were immediately rushed to separate hospitals for emergency treatment and remain in critical condition.

Police said follow-up investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the violent attack. (Danny Estacio)

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