Pampanga building collapse death toll now at 28C

ANGELES CITY – Search and retrieval teams successfully recovered the 28th victim from the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago on Saturday night, June 6.

The Unified Command reported that the victim was extricated at approximately 9:56 p.m. and the information was relayed to Responsible Official and Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

The victim’s remains were turned over to the proper authorities for handling, documentation, and identification.

The 27th victim had been found three days earlier, on Wednesday night, June 3.

On Thursday, June 4, rescuers also recovered a live chicken from the building, believed to have been owned by one of the workers affected by the incident.

Rescue and recovery personnel remain on-site as clearing operations continue in search of other possible victims, despite heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon or habagat. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)