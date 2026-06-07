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Teen driver hits lady jogger in Antipolo

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A lady jogger was seriously hurt after an MPV crashed into her in Antipolo City, Rizal. (Photo from Facebook)

A 26-year-old female jogger was seriously injured in Antipolo City, Rizal, after being struck by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by an 18-year-old teenager on Saturday morning, June 6.

According to the Rizal Police Provincial Office, the accident occurred at around 6:04 a.m. along Daang Bakal in Barangay Dela Paz.

CCTV footage showed the victim waiting to cross the road when the MPV suddenly swerved into the opposite lane and hit her, throwing her several meters away.

The vehicle did not stop after the collision and instead crashed into a parked motorcycle and tricycle before coming to a halt.

Witnesses reported that the driver attempted to flee but was chased by motorists and bystanders until his vehicle was disabled by a flat tire along P. Oliveros Street. Responding personnel later apprehended him.

The victim was rushed to Rizal Provincial Hospital Annex 2 for medical treatment.

Authorities confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol based on medical examination results.

Police said the parties involved reached an amicable settlement, with the driver agreeing to cover the repair costs of the damaged vehicles and the victim’s medical expenses. (Richielyn Canlas)

 

 

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