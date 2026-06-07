Win open to talks with Alan amid Senate tensions

Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian expressed on Sunday, June 7, his willingness to sit down with Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano to ease tensions in the Upper Chamber and allow the Senate to move forward.

In a radio interview, Gatchalian emphasized that he is ready to engage with both majority and minority senators despite differences in opinion, stressing the importance of resolving the current impasse.

“I’m open to all senators — majority or minority. I will talk to everyone. Many of those in the minority are my personal friends, and I’ve known them for a long time. That’s why I’m open to it,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

He added, “I also know that even Sen. Alan wants what is best for the country.”

Asked how the meeting with Cayetano might take place, Gatchalian said he intends to speak with him personally.

“We’ve known each other for a long time, so we’ll just find a way to make it happen,” he explained.

He underscored that the ultimate goal is to ensure the Senate can function effectively: “We hope there’s a way, because I know all of us want the same thing — we want to work. That’s our prayer and hope.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson criticized Cayetano’s approach, particularly his use of livestreaming to assert leadership, saying it reflects weakness in both law and facts.

Lacson also rejected Cayetano’s claims of collusion with Malacañang, pointing instead to the Ombudsman and Sandiganbayan’s validation of Blue Ribbon Committee findings during his tenure.

“The Executive Department, House of Representatives, Integrated Bar of the Philippines, law deans, law professors, former Senate presidents and many others do not recognize Senator Alan Cayetano as the President of the Senate. So, what is he?” Lacson posted on X, adding, “When you’re strong on the law, pound the law. When you’re strong on the facts, pound the facts. When you’re weak on both… mag-Facebook Live ka na lang.” (Hannah Torregoza)