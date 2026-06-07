PNP gears up for resumption of classes

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced its full readiness for the start of classes on Monday, June 8, deploying more than 55,000 policemen and force multipliers to secure public schools across the country.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said the force has strategically planned its operations to ensure both school security and regular law enforcement duties remain uncompromised.

With around 28 million students expected to return to classrooms nationwide, the PNP has mobilized personnel under its Oplan Balik-Eskwela framework.

“This comprehensive deployment includes high-visibility campus patrols, traffic management, and Police Assistance Desks, reinforced by auxiliary forces and community partners,” Nartatez explained.

The deployment breakdown includes: 28,751 PNP personnel, 4,079 personnel from other units, and 22,677 force multipliers from partner agencies and community organizations

To strengthen visibility and response, the PNP has established 9,319 Police Assistance Desks in campuses and clustered schools, alongside 9,525 mobile patrol units nationwide.

Nartatez emphasized that the initiative is part of the broader public safety strategy, seamlessly integrated into the PNP’s Enhanced Managing of Police Operations.

This ensures that anti-crime campaigns, intelligence work, and neighborhood safety programs continue without disruption.

Parents were also assured that measures are in place to protect learners from both physical and online threats.

“Your children’s safety is our absolute priority,” Nartatez said, urging parents and guardians to actively cooperate with officers on the ground. (Aaron Recuenco)