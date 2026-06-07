AFP warns public on disinformation using chief’s image

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has issued a warning to the public about a digital disinformation campaign that misuses images of its Chief of Staff, General Romeo Brawner Jr., to falsely suggest military involvement in political activities and mass protests.

In a statement, the AFP said it has monitored circulating social media posts that weaponize Brawner’s photos to stoke unrest.

The military clarified that these materials are unauthorized and do not represent the institution’s position.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines clarifies that the circulating social media posts using the image of AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. to promote or encourage participation in political activities and mass protests are unauthorized and do not reflect the position of the AFP,” the statement read.

The AFP stressed that it is a professional, non-partisan institution guided solely by the Constitution and the rule of law.

It reiterated that service members are prohibited from engaging in partisan political activity to preserve public trust.

The military urged the public to exercise caution, verify information before sharing, and avoid content that may falsely imply AFP endorsement or involvement.

The warning comes amid rumors that certain political groups are planning to occupy Malacañan Palace during Independence Day celebrations on June 12.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has dismissed these claims, saying no verified threats have been identified. (Martin Sadongdong)