Marcos vows aid for OFWs worldwide

In his message for Migrant Workers’ Day on Sunday, June 7, Marcos recognized the goodness, excellence, and resilience of OFWs across the globe.

“Dahil dito, patuloy namin kayong ipinagmamalaki. Bilang inyong pamahalaan, muli naming pinagtitibay ang aming pangarap na paglaban ang inyong mga karapatan, pangalagaan ang inyong mga kapakanan, at palawakin ang suporta para sa inyo at sa inyong pamilya,” Marcos said.

He assured them that they will be protected while abroad and provided with opportunities upon their return home.

“Tinitiyak natin na may maaasahan kayong tulong kapag kailangan, may sapat na proteksyon habang kayo’y nasa ibang bansa, at may malinaw na oportunidad sa inyong pagbabalik at muling pagsisimula dito sa Pilipinas,” he added.

Marcos underscored that by seeking opportunities abroad, OFWs secure a brighter future for their families while contributing to national progress.

The President acknowledged that leaving the country often comes at the cost of longing for loved ones, missing family celebrations, and facing challenges only they can truly understand.

“Sa kabila ng lahat ng ito, patuloy kayong lumalabas taglay ang mga katangiang Pilipino—masipag, maaasahan, mapagmalasakit, at matatag sa anumang pagsubok na dala ng buhay,” he said.

He further assured OFWs that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in partnership with other government agencies, will continue to strengthen programs that genuinely address their needs.

“May this Migrant Workers’ Day remind us that every OFW’s story is a story of hope, courage, and of nation-building,” Marcos said.

“Sama-sama nating itaguyod ang isang Bagong Pilipinas kung saan ang bawat manggagawang Pilipino, saan mang panig ng mundo naroon, ay protektado, may oportunidad, at may dangal,” he added. (Betheena Unite)