‎Solomon, Valdez deliver but Alas Women fall to Aussies in five-set thriller

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

‎Alyssa Solomon sparked an epic second-set comeback, Alyssa Valdez took control down the stretch, but Alas Pilipinas’ gallant effort fell short, losing to Australia in five sets, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-11, in the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup here at Candon City Arena.

In front of thousands of local fans, the Nationals completed an epic second-set comeback sparked by Solomon, before taking a 2-1 lead in the third. However, the Australians, led by Caitlin Bettenay O’Dea, rallied to force an extended set.

From there, Solomon and Valdez connived down the stretch to overcome a 4-7 deficit, but it was the Aussies who solved the puzzle early with their all-out offense and also exploiting the miscues, including the crucial error by Royse Tubino.

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‎The Philippines must regroup immediately when it guns for a bounce back victory against the winless Kyrgyzstan (0-2) this Monday, June 8, at the same venue. Australia, for its next game, challenges Chinese Taipei.

With its loss to Australia, the host country needs to win – much better in straight sets – its next three games to boost its chances of advancing to the next round.

The Shaq Delos Santos-mentored crew’s other two oppositions in the eliminations are South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

O’Dea powered the Down South-based squad with 17 points on 14 attacks and three blocks, while Lara Maric posted 16 points. Ella Schabort, Anni Tang, and Chloe Walker combined for 32 points.

Solomon, who missed Alas’ opening win over Uzbekistan, took the spotlight after logging 23 points off 22 spikes and one block, while Niña Ytang and skipper Valdez added 13 and 11 points, respectively, in a losing cause.

Other veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga and Ces Molina struggled offensively with just three points apiece. Thea Gagate and Tubino stepped up with seven and six points.