Visayas’ best clash as Palawan Tennis Series concludes in Mandaue

The Palawan Juniors Tennis Series wraps up its successful three-leg Visayas swing with the Mandaue City Juniors Age Group Tennis Championships, where another strong field of the region’s finest and rising talents are battling for championship honors and valuable ranking points at the Mandaue City courts in Cebu.

Serving as the final stop of the regional circuit after tournaments in Naga City and Cebu City, the six-day event is expected to deliver another week of high-level competition as players seek to cap the regional swing with impressive finishes before the nationwide circuit moves on to its next destination.

Fresh from a dominant campaign in last week’s Cebu City leg, Matthew Morris faces a tougher challenge as he tries to replicate his title romp. The Dumaguete standout captured three crowns, including the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under singles titles and the 18-and-U doubles championship with Jhunreal Espinosa.

This time, however, Morris will have to contend with top seed Aaron Tabura in the premier division, while another showdown with Espinosa looms in the 16-and-U category. Also expected to contend are Everett Niera, Marcus Sio, Andrio Estrella, Rynel Borgonia, Max Ada and Claudwin Toñacao.

The girls’ divisions are likewise packed with contenders as Mitchellen Cruspero goes for back-to-back titles in the 18-and-U class. Standing in her way is Donna Mae Diamante, eager to avenge her loss last week, while Juliana Tenepre, Alexa Ong and Christine Palomares hope to pull off breakthrough performances.

Cruspero and Diamante are also tipped to renew their rivalry in the girls’ 16-and-U class, where Nadine Seno, Kristina Villaver, Alessandra Garcia, Sabrina Aldeguer, Molly Tan and Abby Castigador are all capable of shaking up the draw.

Titles will also be contested in the boys’ and girls’ 12- and 14-and-under singles divisions, along with the 14- and 18-and-U doubles events.

The Mandaue tournament caps a three-week Visayas campaign following the successful Mindanao leg of the nationwide Palawan Juniors Tennis Series, sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Rating. More than a tournament circuit, the series is designed to provide young Filipino players with a consistent, high-quality competitive platform where they can develop their games, gain valuable match experience, earn ranking points and prepare for higher levels of competition.

Backed by ICON Golf & Sports, Dunlop and the Palawan Group of Companies, the nationwide program is under the initiative of Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro, whose sustained commitment has expanded opportunities for aspiring players through professionally organized tournaments staged across the country.

“Our goal is to give more young Filipinos regular opportunities to compete, improve and measure themselves against the best players in their age group,” said Castro. “By bringing quality tournaments to different regions, we’re helping build a stronger pathway for promising juniors to reach the next level and realize their potential.”