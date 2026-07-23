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Reservists-Sportsmen Romero, Pacquiao hail new AFP chief

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete (3rd from left) is shown with ARRAPI officials (from left) Col. Flor Solano, Brig. Gen. Mikee Romero and Col. Meliton Agpaoa (Res). (ARRAPI photo)

The appointment of Army (PA) commander Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete as the new Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was hailed by the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines Inc. (ARRAPI) being a staunch supporter of the reservist movement.

“Gen. Nafarrete is the quiet champion of the reservist movement,” said ARRAPI after Gen. Nafarrete was installed as the 61st AFP chief last Tuesday, July 21.

Led by its chairman Brig. Gen. Mikee Romero (Res.) and president Col. Vladimir Mata (Res.), the association said Gen. Nafarrete has consistently promoted the welfare and professional development of reservists in the country.

Also congratulating Gen. Nafarrete was boxing icon and member of the board Col. Manny Pacquiao (Res.).

The ARRPI Board vowed to extend its full support to the new AFP Chief who is

a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1990. He took command of the PA on July 31, 2025.

Gen. Nafarrete is well-loved and highly-respected for opening new opportunities for reservists during his tenure as Commander of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) and later as Commanding General of the Army

Under Nafarrete’s able leadership, reservists have been given greater opportunities to participate in training, professional development, and operational activities alongside their regular force counterparts.

 

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