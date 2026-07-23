Alex Eala headlines Southeast Asian bets in prestigious US Open

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Once again, it’s going to be “New York, New York” for Alex Eala. But this time, Eala is not alone when she renews her love affair with the US Open.

That’s because Eala will have three equally determined SEA-sters competing in the last Grand Slam event of the year, including Indonesian Janice Tjen who is ranked No. 38 in the world.

Other Southeast Asian players in the contest are Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee (82), and Mananchaya Sawangkaew (100) – both eager to make an impression just like what Eala did at Wimbledon.

Eala wowed almost everybody in the London event, what with her dazzling performance and a poise likened to a royal princess.

She made it to the fourth round – the deepest run by a Filipino player in the Open era that resulted in improving to world No. 29.

But for the 21-year-old Eala, New Yok holds a special place in her heart.

Four years ago, she announced her arrival as one of the emerging forces after pulling off a 6-2, 5-4 win over Lucie Havličková of the Czech Republic to win the US Open Juniors title.

The 5-foot-9 netter previously proved herself as region’s No. 1 after ruling the women’s singles event of the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand where she bested hometown bet Sawangkaew in the final. It also ended the Philippines’ 26-year gold medal drought in the said category of the biennial meet.

With her inclusion, the charming lefty is on track to complete her first sweep of all four Grand Slam main draws this season after having already competed in the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Last year, Eala notched her first-ever major singles victory when she slipped past Denmark’s Clara Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3).

Eala’s magical run, unfortunately, was immediately spoiled by Moldovan-Spanish Cristina Bucșa who dealt the Filipina wonder a 6-4, 6-3 loss in the second round.

It can be remembered, Eala made her maiden entry in a Grand Slam’s main field in last year’s French Open. She, however, suffered an early exit after yielding a 0-6, 6-2, 3-6 first-loss to Colombian Emiliana Arango.

Just a few days ago, Eala flew back to the States side to kickstart her US Open buildup through several competitions in coming weeks. She earned a well-deserved respite — to meet and greet her fans and spend time with her loved ones — after a stellar stint at Wimbledon that saw tennis legends Roger Federer and Billie Jean-King watch her live and commend her online, including her childhood idol Maria Sharapova.