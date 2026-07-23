MPBL: Fuentes stars as Quezon trounces Bulacan

The Quezon Huskers overpowered the Bulacan Kuyas, 88-63, on Wednesday to extend their hot run in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Malolos Convention Center in Bulacan.

With Judel Fuentes at the helm, the Huskers led as far as 86-58 en route to their fifth straight win and a 13-2 slate in the South division, where they are the reigning back-to-back champions.

Fuentes posted 23 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals to earn the SportsPlus best player honors as the Huskers moved closer to the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics (14-2) in the race for the eight division playoff slots.

In other games, the Meycauayan Marilao Gems pulled off a come-from-behind 105-100 stunner against Pasig, while the Pasay Voyagers went full throttle in the second half and routed the Negros Hacienderos, 118-85, in the opener.

High-flyer Jolo Manansala added 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by Cyrus Tabi with 10 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds, and bull-strong Cedric Manzano with 9 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists.

bunched 16 points, 11 by Shawn Argente, to snatch its 10th win 18 starts.

Held to a 38-38 count at the break, Pasay leaned on Rence Alcoriza to break away after three quarters, and Gyle Montano to post its biggest lead, 118-77, en route to an 11-9 slate.