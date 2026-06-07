Eala overcomes Bartunkova, captures Birmingham Classic title

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala recovered from a tight opening-set stumble and turned back Nikola Bartunkova, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, to capture the 2026 Birmingham Classic title in Great Britain on Sunday, June 7.

It was Eala’s second WTA singles title after reigning supreme in the WTA 125 Guadalajara Open in Mexico last year.

The 21-year-old Filipina ace mustered all her might in the pivotal third set after the fifth-seeded Bartunkova rallied from a 3-5 deficit and tied it to 5-all, breaking Eala’s serve in the 10th game.

Eala held her resolve, claiming the next two games in a hard-fought manner.

Seeded No. 1 in this WTA 125 event, the Filipina first cruised to straight-sets wins over Priscilla Hon, 6-0, 6-2; Alina Charaeva, 6-2, 7-5; and Mananchaya Sawangkaew, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.

The 21-year-old Filipina ace, however, had to dig deep in overcoming Rebeka Masarova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, in a rain-delayed semifinal match to arrange a championship date with Bartunkova.

Interestingly, Bartunkova was her partner in the doubles where the pair exited in the first round with a three-set loss to second seed Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden.

With the win, Eala is also expected to climb to No. 33 in the WTA rankings.