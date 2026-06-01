LTFRB grounds 26 Victory Liner buses after Benguet crash

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered the temporary grounding of at least 26 passenger buses of Victory Liner, Inc. after a road crash involving two of its units left 95 people injured on Saturday, May 30.

LTFRB Chairman Vigor D. Mendoza II said the suspension is part of the ongoing investigation to determine the company’s liability.

He emphasized that the immediate priority is ensuring medical care for the injured passengers, many of whom remain confined in hospitals in Benguet and La Union.

“I have already directed our LTFRB Regional Office to check on the condition of the injured passengers and to make sure that their medical needs are properly and immediately responded to,” Mendoza said.

He added that coordination is underway with the bus company and its insurance provider to expedite compensation for victims.

Police reports indicate that one Victory Liner bus experienced mechanical problems while ascending a curved road, causing it to collide with another company bus, an SUV, and eventually overturn after hitting a concrete barrier.

Mendoza confirmed that a show cause order has been issued to Victory Liner, requiring the company to explain why its franchise should not be suspended or revoked. (Aaron Recuenco)