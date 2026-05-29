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Senior citizen caught with loaded gun at NAIA

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A police officer arrests a senior citizen after a loaded gun was found in his luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. (Photo from PNP Aviation Security Group)

A 62-year-old passenger bound for Tagbilaran was arrested Tuesday afternoon, May 26, after airport authorities discovered an unlicensed .45-caliber Colt pistol in his luggage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The firearm, loaded with a magazine containing six live rounds, was intercepted at the Central Security Screening Checkpoint (CSSCP) by personnel of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS).

During manual inspection, the suspect failed to present any legal documents or permits for the weapon.

He was immediately arrested for violating Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Following a medical examination and inquest proceedings, the suspect was placed under the custody of NAIA Police Station 2, pending further legal action.

PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) director Police Brig. Gen. Dionisio Bartolome Jr. underscored their vigilance, saying: “In partnership with other agencies involved in airport security operations, we ensure that our airports remain sterile from prohibited items that could jeopardize public safety.” (Ariel Fernandez)

 

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