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Drunk man pulls gun on neighbors playing mobile games in QC

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

A 59-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday night, May 27, after allegedly pointing a firearm at neighbors while intoxicated in Barangay Gulod, Novaliches.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. when the suspect, known only as alias “Mojica,” confronted residents gathered outside his home for a mobile game session. Police said the suspect, who was visibly drunk, ordered the group to disperse.

When the neighbors ignored him, Mojica left and returned moments later armed with a .38-caliber revolver loaded with six live rounds.

He then pointed the weapon at the victims, prompting them to seek help from barangay officials.

The report was relayed to QCPD Station 4, which conducted a follow-up operation and arrested the suspect at around 11:12 p.m. near his residence.

He failed to present any license or authority to possess the firearm.

QCPD district director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio condemned the incident, stressing that the swift arrest reflects the police district’s commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring accountability.

The suspect now faces charges of grave threats and violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. (Trixee Rosel)

 

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