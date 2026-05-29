No foul play in PH Army cadet deaths at Tarlac training

The Philippine Army said Friday, May 29, that initial findings show no foul play in the deaths of two recruits who collapsed during formation at the Army’s Training Command (TRACOM) in Capas, Tarlac.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala confirmed that the fatalities — a 19-year-old from Davao del Norte and a 24-year-old from Basilan — were part of Candidate Soldier Course Class 806-2026.

Both suddenly collapsed at noontime on May 26 after lunch and classroom lectures.

They were rushed to Tarlac Provincial Hospital but were declared dead later that night.

“As of now, the initial report that reached us shows no physical indication that foul play was involved,” Dema-ala said, stressing that investigators are examining all circumstances, including possible underlying medical conditions.

The Army noted that all recruits underwent complete medical examinations before training.

Dema-ala explained that the cadets had not yet been subjected to intense physical exercises, aside from morning calisthenics, lectures, and routine formations.

Two training personnel directly handling the recruits were suspended pending investigation, but the Army emphasized that its policies strictly prohibit violence, maltreatment, or abuse in training.

To prevent similar incidents, TRACOM has adjusted training activities, moving formations indoors and placing water drums in strategic areas to guard against dehydration and heat stroke.

“We will not speculate as to the cause of death,” Dema-ala added.

“We ask the public to allow the investigation to proceed and to avoid spreading unverified claims that may cause further distress to the families.” (Martin Sadongdong)