Remulla tells Jinggoy: Surrender or face arrest

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Friday, May 29, urged embattled Senator Jinggoy Estrada to voluntarily surrender once the Sandiganbayan issues an arrest warrant against him in connection with the flood control scandal, warning that otherwise he will be arrested.

Remulla’s statement came a day after the Office of the Ombudsman filed plunder and graft charges against Estrada and several others, accusing him of orchestrating ₱355 million in budget insertions in exchange for a 30-percent cut.

The Ombudsman said the arrest warrant is expected to be issued anytime soon.

“Regarding the impending arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada, the options are simple: voluntary surrender or arrest. These are the standard procedures followed by law enforcement authorities in serving a warrant and do not deviate in any way from established standard operating procedures,” Remulla stressed.

The DILG chief confirmed that police forces are prepared to execute the court order immediately upon issuance, adding that the logistics of Estrada’s detention during trial will be under the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan.

He also disclosed that the senator had reached out to him regarding a knee replacement surgery, but clarified that such matters must be addressed by the court.

Estrada, for his part, vowed to fight the charges, declaring on Thursday, May 28, that he will “exhaust all legal remedies” to prove his innocence.

He cited a Senate Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO) letter stating that there is no record of him making any insertion in the 2025 national budget, calling it crucial evidence that was “deliberately set aside.”

The senator also lamented not being given the opportunity to scrutinize the Department of Justice and Ombudsman resolutions before the case was filed, saying the process violated his right to due process.

He further noted the rapid progression of cases against him and other members of the Senate majority bloc following the chamber’s leadership change on May 11.

Despite his denials, Remulla underscored that law enforcement will strictly follow the court’s orders once the Sandiganbayan issues the warrant, leaving Estrada with only two choices: surrender or arrest. (Chito Chavez and Hannah Torregoza)