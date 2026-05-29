HeadlinesNews

Teenage boy killed by drunkard with bottle during wake in Negros

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

A 13-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a drunk man during a wake in Barangay Paitan, Escalante City, Negros Occidental, after being struck on the head with an empty liquor bottle.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, May 26, while the boy was seated on a chair at the wake.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old “Toto,” arrived intoxicated and offered the boy a drink. When the boy refused, the suspect became irate and hit him on the back of the head with a bottle.

The victim immediately experienced vomiting and was rushed to a hospital, but he died the following morning, Wednesday, May 27.

The boy’s mother reported the incident to authorities, and police later arrested the suspect in Barangay Jonob-Jonob, Escalante City.

He attempted to flee but was subdued by responding officers.

Homicide charges are being prepared against the suspect. (Glazyl Masculino)

116 matches up in Day 2 of the World Slasher Cup
Quake jolts Siargao Is.
Mikoy Morales spent sleepless nights on new single
G-20 shuts out Trump on climate
DoJ set to impose stricter Visa Upon Arrival rules for Chinese
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tricycle driver nabbed for robbery-slay
Next Article ‘Specialist’: Alcantara advances to finals of men’s and mixed doubles

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Drunk man pulls gun on neighbors playing mobile games in QC
News
Lionel Messi is in Argentina’s World Cup squad as coach Scaloni calms injury fears
Headlines Sports
Senior citizen caught with loaded gun at NAIA
News
No foul play in PH Army cadet deaths at Tarlac training
Headlines News