Teenage boy killed by drunkard with bottle during wake in Negros

A 13-year-old boy was fatally attacked by a drunk man during a wake in Barangay Paitan, Escalante City, Negros Occidental, after being struck on the head with an empty liquor bottle.

Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, May 26, while the boy was seated on a chair at the wake.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old “Toto,” arrived intoxicated and offered the boy a drink. When the boy refused, the suspect became irate and hit him on the back of the head with a bottle.

The victim immediately experienced vomiting and was rushed to a hospital, but he died the following morning, Wednesday, May 27.

The boy’s mother reported the incident to authorities, and police later arrested the suspect in Barangay Jonob-Jonob, Escalante City.

He attempted to flee but was subdued by responding officers.

Homicide charges are being prepared against the suspect. (Glazyl Masculino)