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Tricycle driver nabbed for robbery-slay

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Police inspect the area where the decomposing body of a woman was found in Alcoy, Cebu. (Contributed photo)

CEBU CITY — A 19-year-old woman was robbed and brutally killed in Alcoy, Cebu, after a tricycle driver fatally stabbed her and stole her tablet device, police said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 42-year-old Anthony Antig, also known locally as “Abat.”

He admitted to stabbing Jeani Pyrll Oropesa Belardo before dumping her body in a grassy area in Barangay Poblacion. Her decomposing remains were discovered on Thursday morning, May 28.

Investigators said Belardo was last seen alive on Saturday, May 23, riding Antig’s tricycle.

When she failed to return home, her foreign live-in partner reported her missing three days later.

Police later learned that Belardo had a tablet with her. Using GPS tracking, authorities traced the device to Dalaguete town, where it had been sold to a resident.

The seller was identified as “Abat,” leading police to Antig.

On Thursday, police received a report about a cadaver found in Barangay Poblacion.

Relatives confirmed the body was Belardo’s.

Officers then arrested Antig at his home as he and his family prepared to leave for Dalaguete. A knife believed to have been used in the killing was also recovered.

Police said robbery with homicide charges are being prepared against the suspect.

An autopsy will determine whether Belardo was also sexually assaulted. (Calvin Cordova)

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