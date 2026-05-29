Caloocan secures solo lead; Quezon, Zamboanga prevail

Caloocan silenced Bulacan in the homestretch and prevailed, 91-84, on Thursday, May 28, to gain the solo lead in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Malolos Convention Center in Bulacan.

Trailing, 83-84, with 1 minute and 17 seconds left, the Batang Kankaloo scored the nightcap’s last eight points to post their 10th straight win in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Jeramer Cabanag sparked Caloocan’s final assault with a drive, followed by two free throws each from Jielo Razon and Dom Escobar, and capped it with two charities of his own with 5.7 seconds left.

It was Kymani Ladi, however, who was chosen the SportsPlus best player when he pumped in six points in a 10-3 blitz that put Caloocan back in control, 83-79, after wasting a 50-24 spread.

The 6-foot-Ladi, a former Ateneo Blue Eagle, tallied 17 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, followed by Jammer Jamito with 13 points and 7 rebounds, Cabanag with 11 points and 4 assists, and Paul Hendrix Casin with 10 points.

Caloocan moves ahead of Gensan (9-0) in the race for playoff spots.

Way behind, 30-50, at halftime, the Bulacan Kuyas leaned on Benedict Benedictos’ seven triples to move ahead, 70-63, after three quarters, only to falter and slide to 3-6 in the standings.

Benedictos finished with 29 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals, Airohn Acop with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, and Andrei Acop with 11 points plus 6 rebounds.

Quezon trounces Ilagan Isabela

The Quezon Huskers had an easier time in disposing of the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, 89-64, and raising their slate to 7-0.

Powered by Judel Fuentes, John Abate and Diego Dario, the Huskers surged beyond reach at 89-54 and dealt the Cowboys their fourth straight defeat for a 5-5 slate.

Fuentes chalked up 17 points and 3 rebounds, Abate 15 points and 7 rebounds, and Dario 13 points plus 2 assists, while Will McAloney chipped in 7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists for the back-to-back South Division champions.

The Cowboys drew 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals from Arth Dela Cruz, 11 points from Donald Gumaru, and 10 points plus 2 rebounds for Alex Cabagnot.

Zamboanga edges Pasig

Zamboanga SiKat banked on Paeng Are to nip Pasig, 91-89, in the opener.

The 5-foot-9 Are, former star of the San Sebastian Golden Stags, poured in 16 of his points in the fourth quarter as Zamboanga halted a 5-game skid and improved to 2-7.

The game was tied at 81 until Joshua Lazaro scored on a jumper and Are converted five straight free throws that enabled Zamboanga to cut loose, 88-81, with 1 minute and 24 seconds left.

Are also tallied 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals to clinch the best player honors over Reggz Gabat, who pooled 19 points, spiced by five triples, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

John Arthur Calisay contributed 11 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds for Zamboanga, which dominated the boards, 50-32, mainly through Lazaro’s 12 rebounds.

Pasig saw its four-win run broken and fell to 6-2 despite Jacob Galicia’s 19 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, Jerome Garcia’s 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and Warlo Batac’s 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

The MPBL returns to the Paco Arena in Manila on Friday, featuring games between Paranaque and Valenzuela at 4 p.m., Gensan and Cebu at 6 p.m., and Manila and Abra at 8 p.m.