Rider dies in Sumulong Highway collision

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider died after his vehicle slipped on a curve and slammed into a pickup truck along Sumulong Highway early Tuesday morning, May 26.

Police said the crash occurred at around 6:00 a.m. in front of Greenland Subdivision, Barangay Dela Paz.

CCTV footage showed the motorcycle sliding out of control on the bend, crossing into the opposite lane, and striking the left rear portion of the oncoming Toyota Hilux.

The rider sustained severe injuries in the impact and was rushed to Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex II, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Both vehicles were damaged and have been placed under police custody for documentation and examination. Investigators said the case is being treated as homicide and damage to property, pending further review of CCTV footage.

They added that the matter may still be subject to possible amicable settlement between the parties involved. (Trixee Rosel)