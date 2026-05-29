Rare Luzon bleeding-heart dove released in Apayao

CALANASAN, Apayao – A rare Luzon bleeding-heart (Gallicolumba luzonica) dove was released back into the wild on Thursday after it was rescued in Barangay Ferdinand here.

The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) said that during an exploration activity in Mount Malingudo, the ground-dwelling bird was found caught in an illegal trap, prompting environmentalists to take it into custody until it is ready for release.

“For five days, the bird remained under care and observation until it regained its strength. Today, it was successfully released back into the wild – back to the forest where it truly belongs,” MENRO Calanasan in a statement.

In an interview, MENRO officer Sarah Mae Batil told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday that this was the first time they rescued a bleeding-heart dove in the area.

“We have rescued and released other species like hawk eagle and serpent eagle in the past, but this one (bleeding-heart) was the first so far,” she said.

Endemic to Luzon, this species is highly dependent on intact forest habitats.

Due to ongoing habitat loss, illegal hunting, and wildlife trapping, it is currently classified as near threatened by environmental authorities.

The rare dove is widely known for its striking crimson chest patch that resembles a bleeding wound, making it one of the most distinctive and visually striking bird species in the Philippines.

The Luzon bleeding-heart is a small to medium-sized forest pigeon with soft gray plumage, a white underside, and iridescent wing feathers that shimmer.

It is shy and elusive, often seen quietly walking on the forest floor, foraging for seeds, fallen fruit, and small invertebrates.

Currently, biodiversity assessments are being conducted in various parts of Apayao to document which species of flora and fauna reside within the province’s declared biosphere reserve.

Two years ago, the lush forests of Apayao were inscribed as a Biosphere Reserve by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

The designation means that areas in Apayao, covering more than 395,000 hectares, are now protected for biodiversity conservation. (PNA)