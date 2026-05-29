Ming Dynasty-era ceramic discovered in Northern Samar

TACLOBAN CITY – A centuries-old ceramic artifact believed to date back to the late Ming Dynasty to early Qing Dynasty period (late 16th to early 17th centuries) has been discovered in Mapanas, Northern Samar, experts from the University of the Philippines Diliman School of Archaeology (UPD-SA) said Thursday.

The discovery came during a courtesy meeting between the local government of Mapanas and an eight-member archaeological team from UPD-SA that conducted field studies from May 22 to 26.

The team, led by archaeologist Dr. Emil Charles Robles, a specialist in GIS mapping and modeling, examined the artifact and identified it as a ceramic plate fragment bearing a Swatow or Zhangzhou ware motif – trade ceramics widely circulated across Southeast Asia between the late 16th and early 17th centuries.

“According to the archaeologists, the ceramic piece may have reached Northern Samar through maritime trade routes that connected coastal communities to Chinese merchants and regional trading centers from the 16th to 19th centuries. Historical accounts suggest that traders frequently visited the coastal settlements of Laoang and Palapag, bringing goods, such as porcelain and ceramics, as part of early commercial exchanges,” Jay Keenson Acebuche, provincial planning and development officer, said in a statement on Thursday.

The ceramic fragment was unearthed on private property during excavation work for a house foundation near a riverbank. Recognizing its potential historical significance, the discovery was immediately reported to UPD-SA specialists for proper examination and documentation.

“Researchers believe the artifact offers compelling evidence that Mapanas town may once have been part of an active and well-connected trading network engaged in regional and international commerce during the pre-colonial and early colonial periods,” Acebuche added.

Although recovered in broken condition, experts say the find remains an important historical discovery that could provide valuable insight into the cultural and economic history of Mapanas and neighboring communities.

Local officials and researchers expressed hope that the finding could lead to further archaeological investigations and encourage greater public awareness of the region’s historical significance. (PNA)