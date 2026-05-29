Distressed mother, newborn rescued in Makati

Police officers rescued a mother and her three-day-old baby after they were found in distress along the road in Barangay Bel-Air on Thursday morning, May 28.

According to the Southern Police District (SPD), the rescue was initiated at around 8:43 a.m. after a concerned citizen reported that a woman appeared to be in need of help near the corner of Gil Puyat Avenue and Makati Avenue.

Authorities immediately conducted verification and search operations, locating the mother and infant inside a convenience store on Makati Avenue at around 8:55 a.m.

Makati City Police Station chief Col. Pedro A. Alagano Jr., together with responders from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), personally assisted in the rescue.

Through the swift and coordinated response of police and rescue teams, the mother and newborn were brought to Ospital ng Makati (OSMAK) for medical attention, assessment, and treatment.

Authorities also coordinated with the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to provide further assistance and care for the mother and child.

SPD chief Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver C. Cinco commended the responding personnel for their prompt and coordinated action, stressing the importance of compassionate, service-oriented public service.

“Mabilis na natugunan ng ating mga kapulisan ang ulat ng isang concerned citizen kaya agad na na-rescue at nabigyan ng kaukulang atensyon ang mag-ina,” Cinco said.

“Ang kanilang kaligtasan ang ating pangunahing prayoridad. Sa tulong ng DRRMO at iba pang ahensya, muli nating pinatunayan ang kahalagahan ng maagap, makatao, at malasakit na serbisyo publiko,” he added. (Richielyn Canlas)