News

Distressed mother, newborn rescued in Makati

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Personnel of the Makati City Police Station (CPS) respond to a report involving a mother and her three-day-old baby after they were found in distress along the road in Barangay Bel-Air. (Photo from SPD)

Police officers rescued a mother and her three-day-old baby after they were found in distress along the road in Barangay Bel-Air on Thursday morning, May 28.

According to the Southern Police District (SPD), the rescue was initiated at around 8:43 a.m. after a concerned citizen reported that a woman appeared to be in need of help near the corner of Gil Puyat Avenue and Makati Avenue.

Authorities immediately conducted verification and search operations, locating the mother and infant inside a convenience store on Makati Avenue at around 8:55 a.m.

Makati City Police Station chief Col. Pedro A. Alagano Jr., together with responders from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), personally assisted in the rescue.

Through the swift and coordinated response of police and rescue teams, the mother and newborn were brought to Ospital ng Makati (OSMAK) for medical attention, assessment, and treatment.

Authorities also coordinated with the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to provide further assistance and care for the mother and child.

SPD chief Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver C. Cinco commended the responding personnel for their prompt and coordinated action, stressing the importance of compassionate, service-oriented public service.

“Mabilis na natugunan ng ating mga kapulisan ang ulat ng isang concerned citizen kaya agad na na-rescue at nabigyan ng kaukulang atensyon ang mag-ina,” Cinco said.

“Ang kanilang kaligtasan ang ating pangunahing prayoridad. Sa tulong ng DRRMO at iba pang ahensya, muli nating pinatunayan ang kahalagahan ng maagap, makatao, at malasakit na serbisyo publiko,” he added. (Richielyn Canlas)

PH targets June delivery of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
MCA Music artists win multiple nominations for 2016 MYX awards
3 ASG killed, 26 hurt in Sulu clash
DA asked to report on bird flu outbreak
Espinosa cohort, 2 others nabbed in P1-M drug sting
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Specialist’: Alcantara advances to finals of men’s and mixed doubles

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Specialist’: Alcantara advances to finals of men’s and mixed doubles
Headlines Sports
Teenage boy killed by drunkard with bottle during wake in Negros
News
Tricycle driver nabbed for robbery-slay
News
World record-breaker Arradaza, PH ace Wong share limelight in 1st Nat’l Speed Cubing Open
Sports