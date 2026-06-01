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American GM Nakamura attracts large attention ahead of 1st bughouse tilt

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Hiraku Nakamura (PCFP)

 

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Filipinos just can’t get enough of American chess star Hikaru Nakamura.

Players and fans alike had to queue Monday, June 2, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC, Taguig to get an autograph and photo with the sports’ second highest rated player.

“Everyone just wants to have his autograph and photo with him (Nakamura), including myself,” said a gushing Janelle Mae Frayna, the country’s highest woman chesser and first and only Woman Grandmaster to date.

“We also have a chance to play against him,” she added.

Frayna, of course, was referring to Nakamura seeing action in the inaugural WR Bughouse Championship that is set to start late Monday and would conclude on Tuesday, June 2, at the same venue.

Bughouse, or transfer chess, is a variant of the sport.

But as long as Nakamura is playing, the locals don’t mind.

“We love him (Nakamura),” said Francis Magpily, one of the few Filipinos who have been persistently holding bughouse tournaments in the country.

Almost a thousand showed up at the autograph session, which started at 10 a.m. and ended at 12 noon.

The queue was so long that organizers had to stop it by noon to give Nakamura a chance to take lunch and to rest.

Nakamura though didn’t look bothered as he kept signing and posing for pictures with a smile.

 

 

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