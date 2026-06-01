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Tarlac jeepney crash leaves 17 hurt

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Seventeen people were hurt after a passenger jeepney crashed and flipped on its side in San Jose, Tarlac. (Photo via Liezle Basa-Inigo)

SAN JOSE, Tarlac – Seventeen individuals were injured in a jeepney crash in Barangay Lubigan on Sunday morning, May 31.

Initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned on a curved road.

First responders carried out rescue operations and provided immediate medical assistance to the victims.

Authorities described the incident as a self‑accident.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police are conducting a follow‑up investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)

 

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