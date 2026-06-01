Tarlac jeepney crash leaves 17 hurt

SAN JOSE, Tarlac – Seventeen individuals were injured in a jeepney crash in Barangay Lubigan on Sunday morning, May 31.

Initial investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned on a curved road.

First responders carried out rescue operations and provided immediate medical assistance to the victims.

Authorities described the incident as a self‑accident.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Police are conducting a follow‑up investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)