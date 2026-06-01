Inah Evans embraces the unfiltered life of a ‘Baklang Kanal’

Known for her hilarious skits as “Ate Dick,” a parody of veteran comedian Roderick Paulate, content creator and comedian Inah Evans has come a long way from her humble beginnings.

During the press conference for her solo concert, “The Baklang Kanal Show,” Inah opened up about the hardships she faced growing up.

“Sa totoo lang, yung bahay namin dati nung bata pa ako, nasa gilid talaga kami ng kanal. Malungkot din po talaga ang buhay ko growing up kasi nasa barong-barong kami, walang kuryente, walang ilaw,” she shared.

To keep herself and her younger siblings entertained, Inah would draw on a blackboard and create stories, turning it into their version of a television set.

“May blackboard ako doon sa barong-barong. Nagdo-drawing ako at kinukuwentuhan ko palagi ang kapatid ko. Parang TV namin yung blackboard. Ine-entertain ko lang yung kapatid ko,” she recalled.

Growing up in poverty, Inah admitted there were times she felt trapped by her circumstances.

“Lagi kong iniisip, makakaalis pa kaya kami dito kasi sobrang hirap talaga. Hindi kami nakakakain ng tatlong beses sa isang araw. Kapag lumalaki ka sa ganoong klase ng environment, feeling mo wala ka nang labas,” she said.

After enrolling in an Information Technology course in college, Inah eventually left school to help support her family.

“Nakaalis lang po kami sa barong-barong nung nag-call center na ako noong college. Hindi rin po ako nakagraduate kasi nagtrabaho na po ako,” she shared.

Looking back, Inah credited her parents for encouraging her and her siblings to pursue education despite their struggles.

“Kapag tinitingnan ko iyon ngayon, mabuti na lang hindi kami naligaw ng landas noong bata pa kami. Buti na lang yung nanay at tatay ko, pinush kaming mag-aral,” she said.

The story behind Inah Evans

A longtime fan of Rufa Mae Quinto, Inah revealed that her first name was inspired by Dolphina, Quinto’s character in the television series “Marinara.”

“Galing po iyon sa word na Dolphina. Character po iyon ni Rufa Mae Quinto sa ‘Marinara.’ Ang haba daw kasi, kaya naging Inah na lang,” she said.

Meanwhile, “Evans” was inspired by Sharpay Evans from the film “High School Musical.”

“Sabi ko, bilang bakla, dapat may apelyido. Sobrang fan ako ni Sharpay Evans kaya naging Inah Evans,” she shared.

A breakthrough during the pandemic

Known for her candid humor and relatable personality, Inah gained viral attention during the pandemic through her impersonation of Paulate. The videos eventually caught the attention of Vice Ganda, who later became instrumental in her rise in show business.

“I think hindi ito mangyayari kung hindi niya ako pinaniwalaan before. Wala akong nakikitang paraan para makapasok sa showbiz kung hindi dahil kay Meme. Siya ang nagbigay ng pagkakataon at nag-offer sa akin ng management,” she said.

Inah admitted she was initially shocked when Vice first reached out to her.

“Noong kinuha niya ako, tinanong ko agad, ‘Ma, bakit ako?’ Sabi niya, may naniwala rin daw sa kanya noon at gusto niyang i-pay forward iyon sa akin,” she recalled.

Although she is no longer under Vice Ganda’s management, Inah said she still seeks guidance from her former mentor and team.

A love letter to the Ka-Eme community

Inah is now preparing for “The Baklang Kanal Show Live,” a solo concert dedicated to her supporters, particularly listeners of “The Walang Kwentang Podcast.”

“Yung ‘The Baklang Kanal Show’ kasi, iyon ang vlog ko. Ever since, lagi na akong tinatawag na baklang kanal. Parang parody siya ng usual comedy concerts, pero puro kakanalan talaga,” she explained.

The show will also feature filmmaker-hosts Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac.

“Malaking bahagi ng show na kasama ko ang ‘Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast’ family,” Inah said.

She also expressed gratitude to Jadaone, Habac, and the podcast’s loyal fanbase, known as the “Ka-Emes,” for helping open doors in her career.

“Feeling ko yung pinakamalaking fanbase ko ngayon ay ang mga Ka-Eme. Grabe rin ang pasasalamat ko kina Direk Tonet at JP dahil sa mga opportunities na nagbukas para sa akin,” she said.

Presented by Happy Events by Deecee Inc., “Baklang Kanal Show Live” is scheduled on July 10 at the Music Museum.