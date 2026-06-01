Teen NPA intel officer surrenders in Butuan City

A 19‑year‑old information officer and courier of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to police on Saturday, May 30.

He turned over a Colt M4 rifle, along with magazines and bullets.

Butuan City Police Office Director, Police Col. Richie M. Yatar, said the rebel returnee was a member of the Grupong Tag Organisa (GTO) under the Sub‑Regional Sentro de Grabidad Sur‑Regional Committee Westland of the Communist Party of the Philippines‑NPA Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee.

Police Major Jennifer S. Ometer, chief of the PRO‑13 Public Information Office, noted that the rebel was encouraged to surrender through government peace and development programs, including livelihood support and immediate cash assistance.

The returnee is currently under the custody of the BCPO for processing and documentation.

Authorities also reported that four other communist rebels surrendered in Caraga earlier this month.

The military said hardship, hunger, lack of leadership and logistical support, and fatigue from constantly hiding in the mountains were among the reasons for their surrender. (Mike Crismundo)