P2.5-M worth of jewelry stolen by ‘bored’ man in Manila

Police officers were left stunned after a robber admitted to being bored, prompting to broke into a businesswoman’s home and steal P2.5 million worth of jewelry in Sta. Cruz, Manila on April 4.

The police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Rodolfo Dela Cruz Jr., who allegedly climbed over the perimeter wall of a house located along M. Natividad Street in Barangay 320.

CCTV footage from the property showed a masked figure moving carefully through the third-floor bedroom, taking with him several pieces of jewelry including a Louis Vuitton Gold and Black Dragon Ring (P360,000), a Louis Vuitton Padlock Gold Necklace (P180,000), and a Dior Bumble Bee Gold Necklace (P75,000), totaling P2.578 million.

The homeowner discovered the suspect’s presence from her CCTV system while abroad and immediately instructed her housemaid to inspect the property.

Barangay officials were then notified of the incident, and a complaint was filed with MPD Sta. Cruz Police Station, Alvarez Police Community Precinct.

A backtracking operation using the recovered CCTV footage led to the arrest of Dela Cruz along Sunflower St., corner Tagumpay St. in Tondo.

All stolen items, including multiple necklaces, rings, bracelets, and even a silver coin, were recovered.

The police said Dela Cruz will be charged with robbery in an inhabited house.

Police credited the quick detection by CCTV and coordinated follow-up operations for the swift recovery of all stolen items, preventing them from being sold or fenced.