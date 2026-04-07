Time to end title-drought as Letran goes for series-clinching win vs Benilde

Games Wednesday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Manila)

7:30 a.m. – Perpetual vs San Beda (women’s battle for third)

10 a.m. – Awarding Ceremonies

11 a.m. – Mapua vs Benilde (Cardinals lead 1-0)

2:30 p.m. – Letran vs Benilde (Lady Knights lead 1-0)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Twenty-seven years is excessively long already, so expect Letran to bring the broom as it goes for a title-clinching win against reigning titlist College of St. Benilde in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 101 women’s volleyball tournament Finals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila Wednesday, April 8.

It just the right time for the Lady Knights to quench their thirst and the savor once the again the sweet taste of success after their 2:30 p.m. showdown as the last time the Intramuros-based squad won the title was in 1999.

That year, most of the players of both sides were still toddlers – some, perhaps, were not even born yet – so that’s one thing that makes the title series more interesting.

Serving as a perfect appetizer for what could be another explosive showdown is the 11 a.m. duel between Mapua and Benilde in Game 2 of the men’s finals with the former also going for its formal coronation.

The Cardinals also won the opener of their own best-of-three title series in a game also highlighted by fierce exchange of hits and excellent plays.

University of Perpetual Help and San Beda open the day’s triple-bill at 7:30 a.m. with the winner taking the women’s third-place honor.

The Lady Knights will march to the historic venue with soaring confidence following their dramatic 17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14, 15-11 Game 1 win ast Sunday – thanks largely to Judiel Nitura and Vanessa Sarie who delivered the lethal blows at crunch time.

Letran’s win was its first against CSB after being swept in the Finals of the last two seasons.

But beating the five-peat seeking Lady Blazers two in a row is no easy task and that’s reason why the Lady Knights need to play with lots of passion and fire right from the very start to finally end the series – and their misery.

To complete its mission that once looked impossible to achieve, Letran should get additional firepower from Gia Maquilang.

And for CSB to stay alive and force a decider on Friday, April 10, Zam Nolasco and Cam Bartolome must play extraordinarily.

Mapua, meanwhile, will again bank heavily on Pat Reyes, Arjay Ramos, and Barbie San Andres, while spearheading CSB’s attack are Reymark Betco, Rocky Motol, and Dexter Granadia.