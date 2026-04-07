Another bronze for Eldrew Yulo in Cairo

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Karl Eldrew Yulo delivered another impressive performance and captured the bronze medal in the horizontal bar at the Cairo leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Egypt on Monday, April 6.

The rising Filipino teen held his own against the competitive field, posting a score of 13.733 points to secure a podium finish alongside China’s Li Hongyan and Cyprus’ Marios Georgiou.

Li dominated the event with a 14.000 — emerging as the only gymnast to break the 14-point mark — while Georgiou claimed silver with 13.900.

Yulo wrapped up his campaign with a pair of bronze medals, adding the horizontal bar to his earlier podium finish in the floor exercise.

Overall, he has collected three medals in the series, having won the floor exercise gold medal in the Antalya leg held last month.