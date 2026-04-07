Boy plays dead to escape dad’s attack in Rizal

The Angono Municipal Police Station reported that a 15-year-old boy survived his father’s murderous rampage by playing dead in Barangay Mahabang Parang, Angono, Rizal, on April 4.

He was identified as the eldest son of the suspect “Josh,” who was stabbed six times before playing dead, tricking his father long enough to escape and lock himself in his bedroom.

Police confirmed that the injuries sustained by the 15-year-old were not fatal, allowing him to get out of the house and ask for help. He is now in stable condition at a hospital.

The youngest child, 12, managed to flee the house unharmed amid the chaos.

Initial investigation revealed the suspect, who was reportedly struggling with financial problems, stabbed his wife to death before attacking his children.

Provincial Director Col. Eleazar R. Barber Jr., in coordination with the Chief of Police of Angono MPS and the SWAT team from the Rizal Provincial Mobile Force Company, led the operation to secure the premises.

Authorities said Nina was declared dead on the spot by the responding physician.

The suspect was later found inside the bathroom injured after trying to kill himself and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance. He is now under hospital arrest.

Authorities said Josh will be charged with parricide, frustrated parricide, and attempted parricide before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Barangay Dolores, Taytay, Rizal. (Diann Calucin)