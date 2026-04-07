HeadlinesNews

Boy plays dead to escape dad’s attack in Rizal

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

The Angono Municipal Police Station reported that a 15-year-old boy survived his father’s murderous rampage by playing dead in Barangay Mahabang Parang, Angono, Rizal, on April 4.

He was identified as the eldest son of the suspect “Josh,” who was stabbed six times before playing dead, tricking his father long enough to escape and lock himself in his bedroom.

Police confirmed that the injuries sustained by the 15-year-old were not fatal, allowing him to get out of the house and ask for help. He is now in stable condition at a hospital.

The youngest child, 12, managed to flee the house unharmed amid the chaos.

Initial investigation revealed the suspect, who was reportedly struggling with financial problems, stabbed his wife to death before attacking his children.

Provincial Director Col. Eleazar R. Barber Jr., in coordination with the Chief of Police of Angono MPS and the SWAT team from the Rizal Provincial Mobile Force Company, led the operation to secure the premises.

Authorities said Nina was declared dead on the spot by the responding physician.

The suspect was later found inside the bathroom injured after trying to kill himself and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance. He is now under hospital arrest.

Authorities said Josh will be charged with parricide, frustrated parricide, and attempted parricide before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Barangay Dolores, Taytay, Rizal. (Diann Calucin)

Playing Doc with Surgeon Simulator
Bolt bids goodbye
PBA: Alaska battles Air21
PBA: Bolts go for sweep
PBA: Texters beat Elite
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Reese heads to Atlanta as Chicago stockpiles future draft picks

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Reese heads to Atlanta as Chicago stockpiles future draft picks
Basketball Sports
Another bronze for Eldrew Yulo in Cairo
News Roundup
SMB’s CJ Perez named as PBA Press Corps Players of the Week
Basketball Sports
No role too small as Lams Lamina all-in on NU’s three-peat quest
Sports Volleyball