Junior Lady Altas blank Lady Braves to sweep elims

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Perpetual Help stamped its class and blanked reigning champion Arellano, 25–17, 25–21, to finish the elimination round unbeaten in the NCAA Season 101 Junior Girls Volleyball Fiesta on Thursday, March 12.

The Junior Lady Altas wasted no time asserting control before a highly-partisan crowd at the Arellano Gym, building a huge lead in the opening set that set the tone for a sweep.

The Junior Lady Altas will go into the semis round emboldened by a 6-0 record when they collide either against the loser in the match between Lyceum or Emilio Aguinaldo College on Monday, March 16.

The 5-1Arellano, on the other hand, battles the winner.

Both Perpetual and Arellano enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage in the semis.

Elizha Sildo stood out for Perpetual after listing 10 points off eight attacks and two blocks, while Sherrie Rose Acosta and Isabel Baser chipped in nine and five points, respectively.

Also starring for the Sandy Rieta-mentored crew were Jasmine Monte who posted nine excellent sets and one digs, while libero Janine Espiritu chalked 10 excellent digs and eight receptions.

Penelope Vargas and Catherine Chu pace Arellano with six points each.